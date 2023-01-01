Samsara
還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop。
網站： poki.com
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Samsara」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。
在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。
無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。
In Samsara, you play as a young monk who seeks the path to enlightenment. He is impatient however and he feels like the practice he has been doing at his temple has gotten him nowhere. So, the monk sets out on his own and travels the world on a quest to find the truths he seeks. Samsara is a really unique puzzle platforming game in which you will have to use monk techniques to overcome obstacles. Can't see a way up to a high ledge? Try sitting down and meditating. Time will pass faster, and trees will grow that you can climb. Not strong enough to push a certain box? Try reincarnating as a boar, they'll have the box moved in no time! Don't worry if you get stuck, there are plenty of power-ups to help you along. And remember; death is not the end of a level in Samsara, but simply opens up different options...
網站： poki.com
免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Samsara 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。