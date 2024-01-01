Troll Toilet Quest 1 is a funny game that invites you to a brown magical world! Encounter various creatures, tackle tricky questions, and enjoy endless laughter with plenty of brown-themed jokes along the way. Click around to find the hidden solutions and overcome challenging levels. Don't worry if you get stuck, you can always click the hint button for help! Remember to bring your toilet paper for this quirky journey!

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Troll Toilet Quest 1 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。