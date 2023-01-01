Quick Gun
還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop。
網站： poki.com
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Quick Gun」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。
在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。
無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。
Quick Gun is a shooting game where practice makes perfect! Armed with a simple handgun, you run across an ever-changing space station. As you do so, target dummies will pop up all around you. It's up to you to be fast enough to shoot these dummies before you run past them. The better the shot, the more points you'll get for shooting the target. Making headshots or crack shots will give you more points than a regular shot. Every dummy you shoot will also give you more time, so you can keep your run going. With the points you get, you can upgrade your gun! You can make it reload and shoot faster and customise its looks! Prove that you're a real gunslinger with lightning-fast reflexes and get the highest score in Quick Gun!
網站： poki.com
免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Quick Gun 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。