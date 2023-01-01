Ninja vs EVILCORP is a thrilling platform game where you, as a ninja, need to find out the evil plans come up by the bad EVILCORP. Infiltrating the various floors of EVILCORP, your mission is to swiftly hack into its computers. Find your way through a series of levels as fast as you can, setting the difficulty to your liking for an added challenge! Shortcuts are always available and speedrunning is highly encouraged. Customize your ninja's appearance as you want. Can you become the fastest ninja and outsmart the plans of EVILCORP?

網站： poki.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Ninja vs EVILCORP 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。