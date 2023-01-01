Crazy Road Trip
還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop。
網站： poki.com
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Crazy Road Trip」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。
在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。
無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。
It's time to put the paddle to the metal in Crazy Road Trip! In this high-speed driving game, you take control of a car that always drive forward. It's up to you to drive and drift it through the different stages and get to the other end in one piece. You can unlock 14 unique vehicles to drive around in - from monster trucks to race cars to even a toilet on wheels! If you think you're a real expert at drifting, try out Expert Mode! In this mode, you only get one life - so run into a single wall and it's game over. Only the very best drivers can finish all 30 levels on this mode. Let's hit the road!
網站： poki.com
免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Crazy Road Trip 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。