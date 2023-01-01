Drift io is a car game where the best way to drive is to drift! Fight against other players all trying to out-drift each other on the course. Aim to start drifting early and hold it for as long as possible, you get extra speed at the end of the drift if you hold it for long (keep an eye on the colour of the sparks)! Take on courses in the mountains, the beach and on the slopes to test your skills. Going sideways is the new forward!

網站： poki.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Drift.io 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。