Exhibition Kit Exhibiting made easy! Exhibiting at live trade shows? Try VeeSpaces Digital Exhibition Kit. Create badges with custom QR codes for information exchange. Get mobile apps for lead capture & integrations. Create 3D, VR & AR product presentations to enhance buyer experiences. Keep your stand live even after the event 24*7*365, Reuse them to your next events. Useful for businesses/professionals exhibiting at events, event organisers!

