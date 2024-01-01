Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

網站： thumb-crowd.com

ThumbCrowd is an empowering platform which facilitates businesses to build intelligent bots to interact with their customers through live chat on website, social media channels and applications. It also provides pre-built templates for businesses to get started. For your Ai/ML Bot, build a workflow in minutes & connect with your business communication channel. For answering basic FAQs, create your “Rule Based Bot” by simply using a seamless drag and drop option. How ThumbCrowd works? Step 1. Select a suitable pre-built bot from template or create a new bot for your business. Step 2.Design conversations. Train bot with your own data. Step 3.Connect your trained bot impeccably with the suitable business communication channel e.g. Facebook Messenger, SMS, Live Chat, WeChat, Viber, Line and more. ThumbCrowd interface (www.thumb-crowd.com) will guide you to develop and streamline the entire customer service process. You can train your Ai bots to communicate with customers in a humanly personal based coherent flow. Another feature of ThumbCrowd is combining chatbot solutions with various options for a better human interaction and comprehension. Get the balance right, and you’ll benefit from happier, more engaged customers.

目錄:

Productivity
機器人平台軟體

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 ThumbCrowd 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

