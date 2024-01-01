Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

Tensorfuse

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Tensorfuse」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。

在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。

無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。

Deploy and scale LLM pipelines on your own cloud Tensorfuse makes it easy to deploy and manage LLM pipelines on your own cloud. Simply connect your cloud to Tensorfuse, select your model, point to your data and click deploy. Tensorfuse will provision and manage the underlying infrastructure for you. Behind the scenes, we manage K8s + Ray clusters, enabling you to scale without LLMOps overhead.

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Tensorfuse 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

