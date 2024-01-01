Large Language Models Software - 最受歡迎的應用程式
Large language models (LLMs) are advanced artificial intelligence systems specifically engineered to comprehend, interpret, and generate human-like text from a wide array of inputs. Leveraging state-of-the-art machine learning techniques, massive training datasets, and profound architectures, these models can accomplish a broad spectrum of natural language tasks, making them indispensable tools for businesses across all sectors. The tasks range from translation, summarization, question answering, and conversation to more nuanced applications such as sentiment analysis, text classification, and creative content generation. The LLMs in this category are being employed to revolutionize customer service through intelligent chatbots, augment content creation with auto-writing capabilities, streamline market research with sentiment analysis, and much more. With multilingual proficiency, many can be adaptable to global markets, breaking down language barriers and facilitating cross-cultural communication. The advancements in LLM technology also signal the era of automation in many language-related tasks, thereby reducing manual labor and improving efficiency. They bring transformative change to the user experience, adding a layer of personalization and interactivity that was previously unattainable. This category differs from the AI chatbots software category, which focuses on standalone platforms that allow users to interact and engage with large language models, and the synthetic media software category, which consists of tools for business users to create AI-generated media. These LLM solutions, instead, are designed to be more versatile, foundational tools that can be integrated into a wide range of applications, not just limited to chatbots or synthetic media. To qualify for inclusion in the Large Language Models (LLMs) category, a product must: * Offer a large-scale language model capable of comprehending and generating human-like text from a variety of inputs, made available for commercial use. * Provide robust and secure APIs or integration tools, enabling businesses from various sectors to seamlessly incorporate the model into their existing systems or processes. * Have comprehensive mechanisms in place to tackle potential issues related to data privacy, ethical use, and content moderation, ensuring user trust and regulatory compliance. * Deliver reliable customer support and extensive documentation, along with consistent updates and improvements, thereby aiding users in the effective integration and usage of the model while also ensuring its ongoing relevance and adaptability to changing requirements.
ChatGPT
ChatGPT：優化對話語言模型。我們訓練了一個名為 ChatGPT 的模型，它以對話方式互動。對話格式使ChatGPT能夠回答後續問題、承認錯誤、挑戰不正確的前提並拒絕不適當的請求。 ChatGPT 是 InstructGPT 的兄弟模型，它經過訓練以遵循提示中的指令並提供詳細的回應。
Google Gemini
您可以使用巴德來幫助推進您的想法。在 Bard 的幫助下，您可以執行以下操作： - 集思廣益，制定計劃，或尋找不同的方法來完成工作 - 獲得更複雜主題的快速、易於理解的摘要 - 創建大綱、電子郵件、部落格文章、詩歌等的初稿
Microsoft Copilot
您的日常人工智慧伴侶。
Claude
Claude 是適合您任務的下一代人工智慧助手，無論規模如何。
Hugging Face
人工智慧社群建構未來。建置、訓練和部署由機器學習領域的參考開源提供支援的最先進模型。
Databricks
Databricks 是一家由 Apache Spark 的原始創建者創立的公司。 Databricks 源自加州大學柏克萊分校的 AMPLab 項目，該專案參與了 Apache Spark 的開發，這是一個建構在 Scala 之上的開源分散式運算框架。 Databricks 開發了一個用於 Spark 的基於 Web 的平台，該平台提供自動化叢集管理和 IPython 風格的筆記本。除了搭建Databricks平台外，該公司還聯合舉辦大規模的Spark線上開放課程，並舉辦全球最大的Spark會議—Spark高峰會。
IBM
IBM Cognos Analytics 可作為您值得信賴的商業副駕駛，旨在讓您更聰明、更快速、更有自信地做出數據驅動的決策。 IBM Cognos Analytics 為每個使用者（無論是資料科學家、業務分析師或非 IT 專家）提供了更多的權力，讓他們能夠以與組織目標相關的方式執行相關分析。它縮短了每個用戶從簡單到複雜分析的旅程，使他們能夠利用數據探索未知、識別新關係、更深入地了解結果並挑戰現狀。使用 IBM Cognos Analytics 視覺化、分析並與組織中的任何人分享有關資料的可行見解。
H2O.ai
H2O.ai 是領先的開源生成式 AI 和機器學習平台提供商，其使命是實現 AI 民主化。它將 30 位 Kaggle 大師的技術實力提煉成簡單的 AI 雲端產品，用於生成 AI 和機器學習，解決強大的問題。客戶、社區和合作夥伴是 H2O.ai 的策略投資者，致力於建立利用 AI 造福人類的長期願景。 H2O.ai 的分散式ML H2O-3、autoML Driverless AI、Hydrogen Torch 和Document AI 人工智慧引擎已經改變了超過20,000 個全球組織以及超過一半的財富500 強和家喻戶曉的品牌，包括AT&T、澳洲聯邦銀行、 PayPal、Chipotle...
ScholarAI
ScholarAI is a plugin that allows users to access open access scientific literature from peer-reviewed journals. Available to ScholarAI Premium users, our new dedicated Copilot for science in the age of AI, powered by GPT-4 Turbo.
Anode
Anode, an innovative digital solution designed to revolutionize data quality management for businesses is here to help. Anode is a data anomaly detection tool that analyzes your data for 6 classes of errors allowing you to gain insights into your data faster and more efficiently.
Mistral AI
Fast, open-source and secure language models. Facilitated specialisation of models on business use-cases, leveraging private data and usage feedback. Built from a world-class team in Europe, targeting global market.
Composable Prompts
Composable Prompts's mission is to revolutionize the way applications interact with content. While Large Language Models (LLMs) like GPT have fundamentally changed our interaction with textual data, Composable Prompts believes in taking a step further. Composable Prompts ensures that every business...
Stability AI
Stability AI is building open AI tools that will let us reach our potential. Designing and implementing solutions using collective intelligence and augmented technology.
Tune AI
Tune AI 正在推動 GenAI 在企業中的採用。 我們得到了 Accel、Flipkart Ventures、Together Fund、Speciale Invest、Techstars 和其他知名投資者的支持 TuneChat：我們的聊天應用程式由開源模型提供支援 TuneStudio：我們為開發人員微調和部署法學碩士的遊樂場 ChainFury：我們的開源提示引擎可在 GitHub 上找到