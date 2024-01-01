Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

Solvice is a Decision Automation platform for developers. Both large software vendors and innovative end users implement our solvers and optimize their route planning and resource scheduling on a daily basis. We provide businesses with the tools they need to solve complex planning, routing and scheduling problems. Solvice infuses AI-powered technology into your applications. We use deep operations research expertise to speed up and improve the growth of your solution. Solvice products OnRoute and OnShift are the perfect answer to all of your scheduling & logistic problems. Our solvers calculate the best decision in seconds and send this data back to your developer team. Our APIs will help you boost efficiency to a completely new level. Start optimizing for free with our 30-day trial.

