WebCatalog

Social Proofy

Social Proofy

還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 應用程式

網站： socialproofy.io

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Social Proofy」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。

在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。

無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。

Easily create social proof notifications. Widgets can help increase product sales and leads. With Social Proofy, you can easily add social proof notifications to your store, target different users, collect emails, or use chat widgets. You can solve multiple problems using a single app with widgets prepared for different purposes. In addition, some widgets are automatically prepared and added to your account so you can focus on other aspects of your business. Add real-time Recent Sales Pop and limited offers with Countdown widgets to your store. Prepare fully customizable widgets according to your branding. Grow your email or sms list with collector widgets. Target visitors who tend to exit with targeted offers to retain and convert.

目錄:

Productivity
Pop-Up Builder Software

網站： socialproofy.io

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Social Proofy 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

替代項

ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign

activecampaign.com

Elementor

Elementor

elementor.com

GetResponse

GetResponse

getresponse.com

Agile CRM

Agile CRM

agilecrm.com

Sniply

Sniply

sniply.io

involve.me

involve.me

involve.me

Unbounce

Unbounce

unbounce.com

Getsitecontrol

Getsitecontrol

getsitecontrol.com

Poptin

Poptin

poptin.com

Sender

Sender

sender.net

Plerdy

Plerdy

plerdy.com

Wishpond

Wishpond

wishpond.com

您可能也會喜歡

ProveSource

ProveSource

provesrc.com

WiserNotify

WiserNotify

wisernotify.com

Evidence.io

Evidence.io

evidence.io

Nextsale

Nextsale

nextsale.io

Poptin

Poptin

poptin.com

Proof Pulse

Proof Pulse

useproof.com

RepCard

RepCard

repcard.com

Shopier

Shopier

shopier.com

Brave

Brave

getbrave.io

Callspree

Callspree

callspree.com

Planly

Planly

planly.com

Barilliance

Barilliance

barilliance.com

探索

WebCatalog Desktop

技術支援

公司

法律資訊

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.