Easily create social proof notifications. Widgets can help increase product sales and leads. With Social Proofy, you can easily add social proof notifications to your store, target different users, collect emails, or use chat widgets. You can solve multiple problems using a single app with widgets prepared for different purposes. In addition, some widgets are automatically prepared and added to your account so you can focus on other aspects of your business. Add real-time Recent Sales Pop and limited offers with Countdown widgets to your store. Prepare fully customizable widgets according to your branding. Grow your email or sms list with collector widgets. Target visitors who tend to exit with targeted offers to retain and convert.

網站: socialproofy.io

免責聲明:WebCatalog 與 Social Proofy 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係,亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。