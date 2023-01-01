Smaily is an email marketing and automation tool created to make email marketing accessible, easy and enjoyable for everyone. The platform offers its users an award-winning drag and drop template editor to help create eye-catching emails. Users can set up automated workflows to make their email marketing even more efficient and profitable. Smaily has various integrations to give its users the possibility to sync customer data on all platforms.

smaily.com

