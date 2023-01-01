SalesCaptain is an AI-powered customer experience marketing (CXM) platform that helps local businesses win. We help local businesses the way they build their business and modernize the way they communicate with their customers – from facilitating online reviews, launching personalized marketing campaigns, web chat, payments, and much more.

