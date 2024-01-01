Rguroo
還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop。
網站： rguroo.com
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Rguroo」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。
在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。
無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。
Rguroo 的開發是出於對軟體的需求，該軟體可以幫助教師教授統計概念並減少學生花在日常計算上的時間。 Rguroo的設計特別關注美國統計協會統計教育評估和教學指南（GAISE）大學報告中的技術建議
網站： rguroo.com
免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Rguroo 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。
替代項
您可能也會喜歡
Rate My Professors
ratemyprofessors.com
College Pulse
collegepulse.com
Udemy
udemy.com
Clover Learning
cloverlearning.com
Yup for Schools
yup.com
Inside Higher Ed
insidehighered.com
Writable
writable.com
U.S. News & World Report
usnews.com
Petroka
petroka.app
Flocabulary
flocabulary.com
Frontline Education
frontlineeducation.com
Pear Deck
peardeck.com