Retention.com integrates with the world’s leading marketing automation platforms to maximize audience growth, reclaim abandonment cart revenue, and re-engage lapsed audiences through industry leading data integration systems. Maximize untapped revenue for your e-commerce store with a platform that’s built to increase customer retention and increase abandonment revenue by 10x.

目錄 :

網站： retention.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Retention.com 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。