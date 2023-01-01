Publicate is a SaaS application that helps content marketers leverage curated content to drive new leads and real marketing results. Create curated content assets like email newsletters, roundup blog posts, resource hubs, and branded social shares in minutes - then add a lead capture form to any piece of content. It's simple: curate content, generate leads.

目錄 :

網站： publicate.it

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Publicate 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。