PerkSweet
還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop。
網站： perksweet.com
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「PerkSweet」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。
在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。
無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。
PerkSweet is an employee engagement & rewards platform that lets you easily say thank you, congrats, farewell, great job, and much more to your team. PerkSweet offers an intuitive rewards & redemption process, unlimited digital group cards, and automated networking capabilities. PerkSweet allows your Company to spend directly on employees and show your team you care. PerkSweet integrates seamlessly with Slack. Check us out on the Slack app store!
目錄:
網站： perksweet.com
免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 PerkSweet 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。