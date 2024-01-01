CorporateGift.com
還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop。
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「CorporateGift.com」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。
在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。
無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。
Corporate Gift is a gifting platform that was developed for ongoing programatic gifting in mind. Shop, store, and set up everything once, then drive engagement in minutes. Our solution was formed around 3 pillars - a huge variety of products to ensure recipient satisfaction, advanced technology and automation for a seamless process control, and a team of experts ready to provide best practice and support to make sure every customer’s need is met.
目錄:
免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 CorporateGift.com 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。