WebCatalog

BHN Rewards

BHN Rewards

還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 應用程式

網站： bhnrewards.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「BHN Rewards」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。

在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。

無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。

BHN Rewards (formerly Rybbon) is the all-in-one solution for sending, tracking, and managing digital rewards programs. With BHN Rewards, it’s easy to incorporate automated rewards from popular brands — including Amazon, Visa, and Mastercard — to boost engagement, increase response rates, generate brand recognition and loyalty, and motivate employees. Used by more than 3,000 customers, BHN Rewards has sent more than 3 million rewards to 184 countries. Companies use BHN Rewards for marketing, market research, and employee rewards, including: - Lead-generation campaigns - Referral marketing programs - Account-based marketing (ABM) relationship building - Customer advocacy/loyalty programs - Online reviews/testimonials - Webinars and lunch-and-learns - Survey programs - Customer experience programs - User experience and product testing - Team appreciation and success BHN Rewards lets you choose the method best suited to your program — instant rewards, which are delivered immediately, or points-to-rewards, which allows participants to accumulate points for each action and then redeem them for a reward.

目錄:

Business
Rewards and Incentives Software

網站： bhnrewards.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 BHN Rewards 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

替代項

Sendoso

Sendoso

sendoso.com

Wellable

Wellable

wellable.co

Tremendous

Tremendous

tremendous.com

IncentivePilot

IncentivePilot

incentivepilot.com

&Open

&Open

andopen.co

Snappy

Snappy

snappy.com

StoreCash Perks

StoreCash Perks

storecashperks.com

RepeatMD

RepeatMD

repeatmd.com

Prezzee Business

Prezzee Business

business.prezzee.com.au

Prezzee

Prezzee

prezzee.com.au

Prepaidify

Prepaidify

prepaidify.com

Pazcare

Pazcare

pazcare.com

您可能也會喜歡

Influence.io

Influence.io

influence.io

Annex Cloud

Annex Cloud

annexcloud.com

Splio

Splio

splio.com

Huggg

Huggg

huggg.me

LoyaltyLion

LoyaltyLion

loyaltylion.com

Base AI

Base AI

base.ai

Kudo Koala

Kudo Koala

kudokoala.com

Zinrelo

Zinrelo

zinrelo.com

Giftbit

Giftbit

giftbit.com

Nextmessage

Nextmessage

nextmessage.nl

Talkable

Talkable

talkable.com

Gameball

Gameball

gameball.co

探索

WebCatalog Desktop

技術支援

公司

法律資訊

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.