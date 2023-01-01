Zinrelo
Zinrelo is an enterprise-grade, SaaS-based AI powered loyalty platform that helps brands launch holistic rewards programs while collecting and leveraging zero-party & first-party data generated by its personalization engine. Zinrelo combines technology with deep data analytics and ongoing strategy consultation to unlock multiple dimensions of loyalty, including transactional, social, advocacy, engagement, behavioral, and emotional. Zinrelo has worked with thousands of brands globally over the last 14 years. Our evolving global partner network, technology innovations, and data-driven intelligence ensure that your loyalty program is strategic, unique, and results-driven.
