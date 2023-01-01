WebCatalog

MeetMoji

MeetMoji

還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 應用程式

網站： meetmoji.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「MeetMoji」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。

在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。

無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。

MeetMoji combines audience engagement and meeting production in to a single application. Allowing you to present anything and engage everyone without all the awkward transitions or fumbling around. MeetMoji works in any online meeting platform that support screen-sharing, in-person, or both at the same time.

網站： meetmoji.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 MeetMoji 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

替代項

Quizizz

Quizizz

quizizz.com

Slido

Slido

sli.do

Mentimeter

Mentimeter

mentimeter.com

Poll Everywhere

Poll Everywhere

polleverywhere.com

Sendsteps

Sendsteps

sendsteps.com

Event Farm

Event Farm

eventfarm.com

AhaSlides

AhaSlides

ahaslides.com

Audiencly

Audiencly

audiencly.io

StreamAlive

StreamAlive

streamalive.com

EventTitans

EventTitans

eventtitans.com

VoxVote

VoxVote

voxvote.com

myQuiz

myQuiz

myquiz.org

您可能也會喜歡

myQuiz

myQuiz

myquiz.org

Agora

Agora

agora.io

Workstorm

Workstorm

workstorm.com

Clarity

Clarity

clarity.so

Quantify Crypto

Quantify Crypto

quantifycrypto.com

Guided Readers

Guided Readers

guidedreaders.com

Upland Adestra

Upland Adestra

uplandsoftware.com

RecordCast

RecordCast

recordcast.com

StorifyMe

StorifyMe

storifyme.com

Quizizz

Quizizz

quizizz.com

Questflow

Questflow

questflow.ai

Cosmos Video

Cosmos Video

cosmos.video

探索

WebCatalog Desktop

技術支援

公司

法律資訊

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.