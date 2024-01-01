Aggero analyzes thousands of hours of video content for you from all major social media platforms. It uses AI technology to extract unique and relevant video insights such as audience sentiment data, engagement rate, and top moments for brand or product mentions in both video and text. As a social listening tool, it understands what creators say and show in videos. In addition, it correlates this with audience reactions allowing real-time creator-led campaign optimization for maximum engagement.

目錄 :

網站： aggero.io

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Aggero Software 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。