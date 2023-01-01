Mailingwork
還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop。
網站： mailingwork.de
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Mailingwork」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。
在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。
無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。
MAILINGWORK is a legally compliant and data protection conformant software for marketing automation and email marketing. MAILINGWORK offers a reliable software solution that helps to automatically increase the efficiency of marketing activities. Powerful Features: - single or multi-level email marketing automation campaigns - personalization / individualization / segmentation - interest tracking - landingpages - surveys / coupons - A/B testing - lead scoring - statistics and reports
目錄:
網站： mailingwork.de
免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Mailingwork 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。