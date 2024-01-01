MagicBell is a flexible notification inbox for web, mobile and in-app that can be deployed within a day saving you hundreds of hours of manual coding and complicated implementation - all under your brand. Unlike other notification systems, MagicBell learns about your user's preferences and protects them from unnecessary digital noise with smart notifications making the experience of using your product even more delightful.

