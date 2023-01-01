Lingvanex
還沒安裝 WebCatalog 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog。
網站： lingvanex.com
使用 WebCatalog 上「Lingvanex」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。
在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。
無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。
Machine Translation: Translate millions of texts, audio, files, websites for fixed price with total privacy protection. Free 2-week trial.
網站： lingvanex.com
免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Lingvanex 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。
您可能也會喜歡
POEditor
poeditor.com
Google Translate
translate.google.com
Intento
inten.to
U-Dictionary Translator
u-dictionary.com
Google Translation Hub
cloud.google.com
Subbly
subbly.co
Internet Archive
archive.org
Translated
translated.com
Auris AI
aurisai.io
Readly
go.readly.com
Yandex Translate
translate.yandex.com
Price History
pricehistoryapp.com