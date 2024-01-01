Launch 360
網站： launch-360.com
Launch 360 is a 360-degree feedback leadership assessment tool that helps evaluate the leadership skills and competencies of individuals within an organization. The tool is designed to measure 6 key areas: Executive Presence Leadership Staff Management Relationship Management Self-Management Social Awareness Communication Eliminates the need to install any system platform, avoiding complexity and offering a simple self-administered approach. The process is confidential, ensuring anonymity and promoting honest and open feedback. The Launch 360 Leadership Assessment tool has been developed to enable rapid deployment today. However, we also offer the ability to customize a section with specific questions to suit your 0rganizational needs.
