Turn millennial managers into legacy leaders with LEADx! LEADx is the leadership training your managers which actually use. The platform combines behavioral science, artificial intelligence, and expert content to measurably improve leadership behaviors, employee engagement, and productivity.

網站： leadx.org

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 LEADx 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。