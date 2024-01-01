Coachello is data-driven personalised people support. Coachello provides world-class performance enhancing coaching on demand via MS Teams & Slack 24x7. Professional coaching is transformative fully personalised but expensive, not scalable and without metrics. Coachello solves this issue in the most efficient and measurable way possible.

