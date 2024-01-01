indigitall
indigitall is an international company that is offering a SaaS Marketing Automation service that allows our customers sending enriched, segmented, interactive and location-based push notifications to their audience. We cover the full customer lifecycle, activating, converting and retaining an increased number of users, and setting you up to win more moments of engagement through our customers mobile applications and web pages. FEATURES Automatic Notifications – Send web push notifications to customers every time you publish a new update or you have a new offer. Or set up a reminder that gets automatically sent to them if they haven’t visited for a few days Targeting Segments – Send notifications to specific customers based on language, section, number of times they’ve visited your web, or even set up your own user attributes that you can target Supports Chrome (Desktop & Android), Safari (Mac OS X), Microsoft Edge (Desktop & Android), Opera (Desktop & Android), Firefox (Desktop & Android) and Samsung Browser (Android). Real Time Analytics – See your notifications being delivered in real time, and watch them as they convert into customers. A/B Testing – Try out different messages to a smaller set of your visitors to figure out which messages are more effective and then send the more effective message to the rest of your visitors! Scheduled Notifications – Schedule notifications to be delivered in the future
