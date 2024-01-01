Hyperise is a SaaS toolkit, that enables image/website/video personalisation. This has been proven to significantly increase engagement and conversions in outreach campaigns. The brain processes images so quickly (60,000 quicker than text), when we include personalization in images, they trigger a pattern interrupt that leads to more mindshare which leads to more engagement and prospects taking your CTA in your outreach. Hyperise integrates with 1,000s of sales and marketing platforms, so can be frictionlessly implemented into your existing stack.

目錄 :

網站： hyperise.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 HYPERISE 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。