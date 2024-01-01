WebCatalog

HandySends

HandySends

還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 應用程式

網站： handysends.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「HandySends」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。

在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。

無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。

Here at HandySends, our primary focus is on deliverability, scalability, and support. With our 24/7 support and technical expertise, you can rest assured knowing your marketing and business-critical emails will be safely delivered in your client's Inbox. Twillo SendGrid has decided to partner with HandySends to bring their award winning email communication platform across the globe. WithTwillo Sendgrid and HandySends, you can spend less time creating marketing campaigns and more time can be spent on expanding your business. * Enjoy powerful, yet straightforwared segmentation, flexible and frustration-free campaign editing, and Actionable analytics, all powered by a leading email marketing service. * Our SMTP relay setup and flexible Web and SMTP APIs provide a customizable integration approach for your transactional email. * Email delivery is our passion. Our industry-leading email delivery platform includes tools and expertise to make sure your emails get to the inbox and drive engagement. * Secure your email with two-factor authentication, precise teammate permissions, API key permissions, IP Access Management, and more. * Integrate and easily send email from your app, whether it's a CMS, framework, CRM, or your own code.

目錄:

Business
Transactional Email Software

網站： handysends.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 HandySends 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

替代項

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Mailchimp

Mailchimp

mailchimp.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

SendGrid

SendGrid

sendgrid.com

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

oracle.com

Mailtrap

Mailtrap

mailtrap.io

GetResponse

GetResponse

getresponse.com

SendPulse

SendPulse

sendpulse.com

Mailjet

Mailjet

mailjet.com

Emma

Emma

myemma.com

Zoho ZeptoMail

Zoho ZeptoMail

zoho.com

Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor

createsend.com

探索

WebCatalog Desktop

技術支援

公司

法律資訊

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.