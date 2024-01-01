Giftogram is a free global platform that helps businesses send gift cards and prepaid cards with their chosen design, logo, and custom message in minutes. Founded on the idea of choice, recipients can decide where to redeem their Giftogram from hundreds of today’s most popular retailers. We’re on a mission to help companies build better relationships with employees and customers by making gifts and incentives effortless to send and meaningful to receive. Learn more about how Giftogram is transforming corporate gifting, incentives, and payouts at giftogram.com.

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Giftogram 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。