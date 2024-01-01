WebCatalog

Datapad

Datapad

還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 應用程式

網站： datapad.io

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Datapad」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。

在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。

無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。

Datapad is a no-code reporting platform. It helps any business integrate with 15+ sources in an instant, consolidate their data in a singel location and collaborate with their teams & clients. The tool excels in its ease-of-use, design and simplicity. Some highlighted features are: - 15+ integrations - Metric & dashboard templates - AI Insight generation - Google Sheets chart builder - Dashboard links & embedding - Daily e-mail scorecards - Team KPI collaboration

目錄:

Business
數據視覺化工具

網站： datapad.io

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Datapad 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

替代項

Canva

Canva

canva.com

Looker Studio

Looker Studio

cloud.google.com

Grow

Grow

grow.com

Visme

Visme

visme.co

Infogram

Infogram

infogram.com

Rose AI

Rose AI

rose.ai

Venngage

Venngage

venngage.com

Databox

Databox

databox.com

Elastic Cloud

Elastic Cloud

elastic.co

Cluvio

Cluvio

cluvio.com

NVivo

NVivo

qsrinternational.com

Geckoboard

Geckoboard

geckoboard.com

您可能也會喜歡

QikPM

QikPM

qikpm.com

PromptChainer

PromptChainer

promptchainer.io

Zerodha Kite

Zerodha Kite

zerodha.com

HeyLink.me

HeyLink.me

heylink.me

Heyo

Heyo

heyo.com

BacklinkManager

BacklinkManager

backlinkmanager.io

Thatch

Thatch

trythatch.com

SpreadSimple

SpreadSimple

spreadsimple.com

MailerSend

MailerSend

mailersend.com

M3 Insight

M3 Insight

m3as.com

GRID

GRID

grid.is

Google Forms

Google Forms

docs.google.com

探索

Desktop

技術支援

公司

法律資訊

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.