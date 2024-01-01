Datapad
Datapad is a no-code reporting platform. It helps any business integrate with 15+ sources in an instant, consolidate their data in a singel location and collaborate with their teams & clients. The tool excels in its ease-of-use, design and simplicity. Some highlighted features are: - 15+ integrations - Metric & dashboard templates - AI Insight generation - Google Sheets chart builder - Dashboard links & embedding - Daily e-mail scorecards - Team KPI collaboration
