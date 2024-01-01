CloudMailin is a scalable cloud solution that allows you to receive incoming email messages in your web app via an HTTP POST request. It's secure, fast and easy to setup and powers the inbound email for some of the worlds largest websites and applications.

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 CloudMailin 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。