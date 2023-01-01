Canapii’s award-winning event management platform is designed for organizations of all sizes to deliver unique and engaging in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. From online ticketing to on-site check-in to post event analytics, our digital tools and solutions allows you to streamline your entire event organization – all in one place. Canapii is formed by a global team of passionate event professionals, aligned in common values. We care about creating innovative event experiences, everlasting relationships, and meaningful connections amongst our clients and teammates around the world.

目錄 :

網站： canapii.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Canapii 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。