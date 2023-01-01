Event Manager™ by Brightly is an all-in-one, cloud-based facility scheduling platform that helps teams schedule, organize, and promote organization's events, ensuring teams have the right tools in place to centralize and automate the process from start-to-finish. In a world where budget dollars are scarce and cost recovery programs can have a big impact on a school's bottom line, Event Manager makes it easy to track and monitor event-related revenue. From request initiation to cost recovery analysis, Event Manager takes control of event organization, ensuring a positive community and attendee experience.

