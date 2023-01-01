WebCatalog

還沒安裝 WebCatalog 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog

使用 Web 應用程式

使用 WebCatalog 上「Blip」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。

在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。

無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。

Global visionary leaders trust our AI Conversational platform to take their brands, customer relationships and diverse communication strategies to the next level. We have unlocked value through the creation of over 125,000 virtual assistants and have exchanged over 20 billion messages to date across the globe across +2000 customers. Our intuitive and easy-to-use cloud platform and professional services are tailored to your company and challenges. We enable brands to reach and engage customers when and where they want. We are preferred partners of the leading multichannel communications platforms - fully integrated, secure, and compliant. Count on us to support your growth through the creation of potentially infinite and relevant relationships and conversations.

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Blip 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

