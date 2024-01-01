Ardoq
還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop。
網站： ardoq.com
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Ardoq」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。
在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。
無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。
Reimagine Enterprise Architecture. Ardoq's data-driven platform unites your enterprise views, charting a clear path to navigate change, unlock revenue growth, fuel innovation, and accelerate transformation. Our software helps organizations plan, execute, and predict the impact of change across their people, projects, strategies, processes, applications, infrastructure, and capabilities. With Ardoq, fresh data creates a dynamic overview that provides insights for better decisions. Through the aid of dashboards, interactive visualizations, and diagrams, users can focus on understanding interdependencies between technology and people, and less time documenting. Ardoq is a bold, caring, and driven company with a mission to empower our customers to drive value through successful change. More info: www.ardoq.com.
目錄:
網站： ardoq.com
免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Ardoq 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。
替代項
您可能也會喜歡
Mermaid Live Editor
mermaid.js.org
Visual Workforce
visualworkforce.com
ImplantBase
implantbase.com
Kibana
elastic.co
Mapbox
mapbox.com
Cloudcraft
cloudcraft.co
Ideally
goideally.com
People.ai
people.ai
Scientific American
scientificamerican.com
Research Studio
researchstudio.ai
Palowise
palowise.ai
JourneyTrack.io
journeytrack.io