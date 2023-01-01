Mad Scientist Clicker: Idle Crazy Inc is a clicker game where you need to run an evil corporation and defend it from relentless robbers! As the newly appointed director, you have various rooms within the company that generate revenue. To safeguard these coins from robbery, you must assign one security guard to each room. These security guards are crazy creatures from your company with unique powers. Use the rewards earned from successfully beating robbers to upgrade your guards. Fight together with your guard and click on enemies to cause damage. The more battles you engage in, the stronger your company becomes! Are you prepared to manage and defend your evil corporation?

网站：poki.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Mad Scientist Clicker: Idle Crazy Inc”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。