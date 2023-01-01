Driftwave is a driving game that puts your steering and drifting skills to the ultimate test across various challenging levels! Set your sights on the destination, choose your direction, transition seamlessly from driving to drifting, and make lightning-fast turns! Drive as fast as you while deftly avoiding obstacles along the way. Pick your favorite car in the garage. How quickly can you drive through all the levels?

网站：poki.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Driftwave”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。