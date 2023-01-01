WebCatalog

网站：warmbase.io

Warmbase is an email warm up tool. It helps your emails to get warmed up before you reach out to your prospects inbox. Once your email is warmed up, you are ready to land your prospect’s inbox instead of their spam folder. Warmbase saves your time, energy and efforts increasing your email deliverability & reputation to get more sales. Moreover, it moves your emails from recipients' spam folder to inbox automatically and saves your email reputation.

