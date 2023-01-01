WebCatalog

Tracify

Tracify

未安装 WebCatalog？下载 WebCatalog

使用 Web 应用

网站：tracify.ai

使用 WebCatalog 上“Tracify”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

Tracify is a software specialized on e-commerce companies for tracking and attribution of all your marketing activities (multichannel). Using a revolutionary tracking technology, users can be tracked without modeling or Google Analytics - 100% GDPR compliant. Tracify offers a variety of detailed dashboards that provide different insights into the performance of each channel (Meta, TikTok, Google, Native, Mail, Influencer), as well as holistically bringing all these channels together and transparently presenting the customer journey.

网站： tracify.ai

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Tracify”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

您可能还会喜欢

Reportei

Reportei

reportei.com

Rockerbox

Rockerbox

rockerbox.com

Wide Angle Analytics

Wide Angle Analytics

wideangle.co

Fathom

Fathom

usefathom.com

Fusedeck

Fusedeck

fusedeck.com

Osano

Osano

osano.com

SnatchBot

SnatchBot

snatchbot.me

Windsor.ai

Windsor.ai

windsor.ai

Windsor.ai Charts

Windsor.ai Charts

windsor.ai

Kepla

Kepla

kepla.io

9to5Google

9to5Google

9to5google.com

Hellotax

Hellotax

hellotax.com

产品

支持

公司

法律信息

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.