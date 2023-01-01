Tracify is a software specialized on e-commerce companies for tracking and attribution of all your marketing activities (multichannel). Using a revolutionary tracking technology, users can be tracked without modeling or Google Analytics - 100% GDPR compliant. Tracify offers a variety of detailed dashboards that provide different insights into the performance of each channel (Meta, TikTok, Google, Native, Mail, Influencer), as well as holistically bringing all these channels together and transparently presenting the customer journey.

网站： tracify.ai

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Tracify”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。