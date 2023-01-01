Swoogo
未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop。
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Swoogo”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。
在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。
无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。
With an emphasis on simplicity, functionality, and the true DIY spirit, Swoogo is a user-friendly event management platform that helps bring people together from anywhere. Swoogo’s superpower is streamlining the organizational aspects of every type of event, from registration and session scheduling, to post-event data reports. Swoogo helps event marketers intuitively build a website with embedded registration, email automation, a sponsor portal, and speaker resources. A growing force in the market, Swoogo is the next big thing in events.
目录:
网站： swoogo.events
免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Swoogo”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。