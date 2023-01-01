WebCatalog

Swoogo

With an emphasis on simplicity, functionality, and the true DIY spirit, Swoogo is a user-friendly event management platform that helps bring people together from anywhere. Swoogo’s superpower is streamlining the organizational aspects of every type of event, from registration and session scheduling, to post-event data reports. Swoogo helps event marketers intuitively build a website with embedded registration, email automation, a sponsor portal, and speaker resources. A growing force in the market, Swoogo is the next big thing in events.

目录:

Business
Event Management Platforms

