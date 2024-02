Employee Advocacy software has barely changed since the early 2010s. You deserve better. Swaybase is Modern Employee Advocacy software that your colleagues will actually love to use. Built-in viral features, gamification, personalization, AI, and ShareAnywhere™ functionality ensure you'll never be left with an outdated Employee Advocacy tool.

