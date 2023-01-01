We help businesses create videos with their employees. With Seenit's employee-generated video platform, you can collect, edit, and share videos, all in one place. Attract, engage and retain top talent through employee video. Built for employer brand and communications teams looking to elevate the employee voice at companies like Amazon, Sky, Vodafone and H&M.

