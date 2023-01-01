Please Share, an employee advocacy solution specifically built for Slack, is the fastest and easiest way for employees to share and engage with approved news and announcements! Companies of all sizes and industries can leverage the convenience, ubiquity, and familiarity of Slack to encourage employees to share and/or engage with approved blogs, news, job postings, and other content on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Affordable and effective, Please Share provides a way for companies to supercharge their employee advocacy marketing, social media and social selling initiatives while simplifying the process of encouraging team members to share company content across social and professional networks.

目录 :

网站： pleaseshare.co

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Please Share”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。