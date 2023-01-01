SiteVibes is a Shopper Experience Platform, enabling ecommerce retailers to dynamically engage with shoppers. Ecommerce retailers can use SiteVibes to collect authentic product reviews, create a loyalty program, make user-generated content from Instagram shoppable, show social proof messaging, and display real-time trending products with one easy-to-use interface. The platform also provides ecommerce and merchandisers with actionable analytics and a versatile toolset.

网站： sitevibes.com

