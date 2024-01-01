PRmarketing.tools
PRmarketing.tools is a directory of PR and marketing tools (software and services). It lets you select the best PR and marketing tools by providing their aggregated User Satisfaction Index as well as various features facilitating selection. PRmarketing.tools also offer the tools-related promo codes, news, analysis, and data for the MarTech industry. PRmarketing.tools's directory includes tools for: * Market research and marketing strategy planning. * Building your brand. * Promoting your brand across different channels. * Engaging with your audiences and automating marketing activities. * Converting your audiences into leads and customers. * Retaining your customers. In addition to the aggregated User Satisfaction Index, we also provide each listed software and service with our review and let users share their experience with the tools
