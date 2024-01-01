SoftwareReviews
未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop。
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“SoftwareReviews”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。
在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。
无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。
SoftwareReviews’ mission is to elevate the B2B software experience for both buyers and providers. We empower organizations with the best data, insights, and advice to improve the software buying and selling experience. Combining our customer experience-focused reviews with our decades of technology coverage, our action-oriented research and advisory services offer unique insights into the B2B software market. For buyers, our proven software selection methodologies, customer insights, and technology advisors help maximize success with technology decisions. For providers, we help build more effective marketing, product, and sales processes with expert analysts, how-to research, customer-centric marketing content, and comprehensive analysis of the buyer landscape. SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class technology research and advisory firm with over two decades of experience advising technology and business leaders.
目录:
免责声明：WebCatalog 与“SoftwareReviews”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。
替代项
Capterra
capterra.com
SourceForge
sourceforge.net
G2
g2.com
GetApp
getapp.com
Software Advice
softwareadvice.com
TrustFinance
trustfinance.com
We Suggest Software
wesuggestsoftware.com
Tekpon
tekpon.com
StackRadar
stackradar.co
Reviano
reviano.com
PRmarketing.tools
prmarketing.tools
TechnologyCounter
technologycounter.com